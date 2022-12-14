Johnson played six snaps on offense but went without a target in Sunday's 48-22 loss to the Eagles.

Johnson has dressed for each of the Giants' last 10 games, but he hasn't played more than 10 snaps on offense in any of the team's five contests since the bye week and hasn't drawn a target during that stretch either. The 28-year-old wideout is expected to continue to see most of his playing time on special teams rather than offense down the stretch.