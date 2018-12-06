Eagles' Michael Bennett: Absent from Thursday's practice
Bennett (foot) did not practice Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.
Bennett was able to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, but was downgraded Thursday. The veteran defensive end's status for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Cowboys is murky at best. Bennett has not yet missed a game this season, but if he were to remain sidelined Week 14 expect Chris Long to start at right defensive end.
