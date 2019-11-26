Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Aiming to return Sunday

Agholor (knee) hopes to be available for Sunday's game in Miami, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

With Agholor and Alshon Jeffery (ankle) on the inactive list this past Sunday against the Seahawks, the Eagles were left with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Jordan Matthews, Greg Ward and Mack Hollins at wide receiver. The quartet combined for 11 receptions (on 18 targets) for 110 yards. The team waived Matthews on Monday and have yet to reinforce the position, so there may be some confidence in-house that Agholor and/or Jeffery will return Week 13. Wednesday's injury report will reveal how many, if any, reps Agholor is able to handle.