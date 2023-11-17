Agholor reeled in his lone target for a 37-yard touchdown in Thursday's win over the Bengals.

The veteran will miss playing the Bengals again this season as two of his three touchdowns on the season have come against Cincinnati. Agholor has not caught more than one pass in a game since Week 6 against Tennessee, and his touchdown catch Thursday came on a deflection. He is playing a decent amount of snaps, averaging well over 20, but targets are not coming his way often. The offensive philosophy could shift in the coming weeks with Mark Andrews likely done for the season, but that doesn't mean that Agholor is in line for an uptick in usage. However, Odell Beckham's status will be worth monitoring going into Week 12 after he left with a shoulder injury against the Bengals.