Agholor caught all five of his targets for 32 yards Sunday against the Rams.

This marks Agholor's busiest day in terms of targets since Week 5 when he also drew five targets against the Steelers. The veteran wasn't overly explosive with his opportunities but he was efficient, reeling in every pass thrown his way. The Ravens had interesting usage with its receiving corps Sunday; Zay Flowers led the group with a 97 percent snap count, which is the norm, but Agholor was next in line among receivers with a 60 percent snap share. Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman each played over 45 percent of the snaps, respectively, meaning that the Ravens were comfortable giving high snap volumes to four different wideouts. Agholor generally vacillates between 35 percent to 50 percent of the snaps, so Sunday was potentially an outlier both in terms of snap share and target share. Baltimore's receiver usage will be an interesting detail to monitor in the upcoming game against the Jaguars on Sunday.