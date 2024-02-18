The Ravens signed Agholor to a one-year contract extension Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Agholor will stick with the Ravens after a solid first season with the team in 2023, in which he caught 35 of 45 targets for 381 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-foot speedster didn't enjoy a significant uptick in his overall production compared to his previous two-year span with the Patriots; but, his pass-catching efficiency greatly improved, as he had caught just 68 of 117 targets during this stint in New England. He was also reserved into much more of a depth role in Baltimore while playing behind top wideouts Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham -- the latter of which is currently set to free agency after he also signed a one-year contract with the Ravens last offseason. Agholor, who is entering his age-31 season, should reprise a role as a solid depth piece in Baltimore's receiving corps behind Flowers and Bateman as well as standout tight end Mark Andrews next season.