Agholor caught one of two targets for 21 yards in Sunday's win over the Chargers.

The veteran played 41 percent of the snaps Sunday, which is in line with his usage rates over the course of the season when the rest of the receiving corps is healthy. Agholor has seen two or fewer targets in six straight weeks and has recorded four receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns in that span. Even with Mark Andrews' injury opening up plenty of targets to get redistributed, Agholor does not appear to be a candidate to see more work. Baltimore is on a bye in Week 13 before returning to action against the Rams on December 10.