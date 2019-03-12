Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Expected to stay in Philly

Agholor is likely to remain with the Eagles for 2019, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Between Agholor's non-guaranteed $9.38 million salary and the impending trade for DeSean Jackson, it's easy to see why there's been some discussion about the 2015 first-round pick getting released or traded. While there's still some chance he ends up elsewhere, Agholor would be a comfortable fit in the slot while Jackson and Alshon Jeffery (ribs) operate along the sidelines. The Eagles might consider a multi-year extension if they want to clear up some cap space without losing the 2015 first-round pick.