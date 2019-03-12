Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Expected to stay in Philly
Agholor is likely to remain with the Eagles for 2019, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Between Agholor's non-guaranteed $9.38 million salary and the impending trade for DeSean Jackson, it's easy to see why there's been some discussion about the 2015 first-round pick getting released or traded. While there's still some chance he ends up elsewhere, Agholor would be a comfortable fit in the slot while Jackson and Alshon Jeffery (ribs) operate along the sidelines. The Eagles might consider a multi-year extension if they want to clear up some cap space without losing the 2015 first-round pick.
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Scheduled for sizable cap hit•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Totals 18 yards in playoff loss•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Makes touchdown grab in win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Just one catch in win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Hauls in 42-yard bomb in loss•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Makes four catches in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 1 free agency: Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the Fantasy Football implications from the first day of free agency,...
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...