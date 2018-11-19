Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Held without a catch in loss
Agholor was unable to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 48-7 loss to the Saints.
Agholor was the target and ended up recording the tackle on a badly underthrown ball into double coverage that the Saints intercepted in the first quarter. His only other look came well into garbage time while Jordan Matthews made three catches and was the team's second-leading receiver on the day. Nevertheless, it was Agholor who drew the start, and the USC product had seen at least four targets in every game coming into the week, so he probably won't fade completely away just yet. It will still be tough to rely on him at home Week 12 against the Giants, however.
