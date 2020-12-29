Watkins caught two of his three targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Cowboys.

After Dallas scored to go up by 13 early in the third quarter, Watkins corralled his first target of the game for a 43-yard gain to open the Eagles' next drive. Unfortunately, the rookie wouldn't see another target until Philadelphia's final possession, which came with the game out of reach. With 97 yards and a touchdown in just 40 snaps total over his last two games, he may have made the case for more playing time in the season's final contest against Washington in Week 17.