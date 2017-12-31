Eagles' Sidney Jones: Expected to log about 25 snaps
Jones (Achilles), who is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, is expected to play about 25 snaps in his NFL debut, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
A rookie second-round pick out of Washington, Jones had been on the Non-Football Injury list all season before the Eagles officially activated him Saturday. With starting cornerback Jalen Mills (ankle) inactive for a mostly meaningless regular-season finale for the Eagles, Jones and the team's other depth options in the secondary should be called upon to pick up the slack. If Jones fares well in his first NFL action, he could stake a claim to a decent-sized role on defense during the Eagles' postseason run.
More News
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...