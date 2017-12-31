Jones (Achilles), who is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, is expected to play about 25 snaps in his NFL debut, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A rookie second-round pick out of Washington, Jones had been on the Non-Football Injury list all season before the Eagles officially activated him Saturday. With starting cornerback Jalen Mills (ankle) inactive for a mostly meaningless regular-season finale for the Eagles, Jones and the team's other depth options in the secondary should be called upon to pick up the slack. If Jones fares well in his first NFL action, he could stake a claim to a decent-sized role on defense during the Eagles' postseason run.