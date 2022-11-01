Jones (groin) was released by the Seahawks on Tuesday.
Jones only appeared in three games for Seattle this season, and he's currently dealing with a goin injury that sidelined him for Week 8 against the Giants. The veteran corner will likely seek a new opportunity elsewhere once he can prove he is healthy.
