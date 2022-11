Jones (groin) is expected to sign with the Raiders on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones was sidelined in Week 8 due to a groin injury and was let go by the Seahawks on Tuesday. He'll need to pass a physical before officially signing with Las Vegas, but he'll attempt to carve out a role in the team's secondary once he's deemed healthy. Over three appearances with Seattle earlier this year, he tallied five tackles (four solo).