Jones was on the first-team defense for OTAs, suiting up as the team's No. 1 cornerback, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Jalen Mills (foot) and Ronald Darby (knee) recovering from injuries, Jones was able to step in and be the top corner in practice. 2019 is a big year for the third-year pro, having played just 10 games the past two seasons while dealing with Achilles and hamstring injuries to start his NFL career. This news seems to suggest that as long as Jones can stay healthy, he could be in line for at least some sort of role in the Eagles' defense next season.