Eagles' Sidney Jones: Sees first-team reps
Jones was on the first-team defense for OTAs, suiting up as the team's No. 1 cornerback, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Jalen Mills (foot) and Ronald Darby (knee) recovering from injuries, Jones was able to step in and be the top corner in practice. 2019 is a big year for the third-year pro, having played just 10 games the past two seasons while dealing with Achilles and hamstring injuries to start his NFL career. This news seems to suggest that as long as Jones can stay healthy, he could be in line for at least some sort of role in the Eagles' defense next season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, breakouts
Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg reveals his early 2019 Fantasy football breakouts li...
-
Adams, Rodgers should be awesome in 2019
Adams also said he's the best wide receiver in the NFL. Jamey Eisenberg spoke with the confident...
-
Under the radar receivers for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg looks at Average Draft Position to find 20 receivers going later in drafts...
-
Fantasy headlines from OTA season
It seems there's always Fantasy Football news as we near mandatory minicamps and the NFL's...
-
Projections: Who will run or pass more?
Ben Gretch continues a review of his projections, discussing five teams set to pass more in...
-
Projected volume changes
Ben Gretch looks at five offenses that could be in for major 2019 volume changes compared to...