Eagles' Torrey Smith: Held to one catch
Smith caught one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Chargers.
Smith got a couple deep looks on Philadelphia's opening drive and dropped a potential touchdown. He wasn't targeted again until the final series of the game, ultimately finishing fifth on the team in targets. While his speed appears fully intact, Smith's unreliable hands have prevented him from taking advantage. He'll eventually break off a long touchdown, but his weekly floor is tough to deal with. Smith could see a few extra targets in Week 5 while Alshon Jeffery does battle with Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson.
