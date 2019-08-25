Panthers' Torrey Smith: Gets three preseason targets
Smith has been targeted three times while featuring in two of the Panthers' three preseason contests so far.
Smith sat out Carolina's opening exhibition tilt, but featured sparingly both of the team's past two outings. Although he wasn't targeted in Thursday night's game against the Patriots, he drew three looks against the Bills the week prior. Now, the veteran couldn't haul in any of those looks, but he's at least seen some action ahead of the regular season, when he should serve as either the Panthers' fourth or fifth receiver, depending on how pegging between he and Chris Hogan shakes out behind D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Jarius Wright.
