Smith (knee) was removed from the preseason PUP list Saturday, Greg Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Reports out of Carolina seemed to suggest the team was simply playing it safe with the health of their veteran wide receiver. Smith, who put together career-low figures across the board last season, will be competing for a depth role along with Chris Hogan, Jarius Wright, Aldrick Robinson and Rashad Ross while D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel command the bulk of the targets.

More News
Our Latest Stories