The Panthers released Smith on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The veteran had played sparingly throughout the preseason, and saw just three targets in his appearances. Smith was originally set to become the team's fourth or fifth receiver, but with the team claiming Brandon Zylstra off waivers Sunday, elected to cut the veteran. He's now free to sign with any team, and could find himself on a roster before too long, considering his wealth of NFL experience.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week