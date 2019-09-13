Smith announced his retirement from the NFL via Twitter on Friday.

Smith was released by the Panthers at the start of September and will call it a career rather than attempt to latch on elsewhere. The 30-year-old played for the Ravens, 49ers, Eagles and Panthers over eight NFL seasons and totaled 319 receptions for 5,141 yards and 41 touchdowns in 119 games.

