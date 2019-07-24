Smith (knee) will open training camp on the Panthers' preseason PUP list, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old logged just 17 catches for 190 yards and a pair of TDs in 11 games with the Panthers last year, so Smith is not a high-profile fantasy option these days. With D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel destined for key roles in the Carolina offense, Smith -- once healthy -- will jostle for wideout depth chart slotting with Chris Hogan, Jarius Wright, Aldrick Robinson and Rashad Ross.

More News
Our Latest Stories