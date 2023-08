Sermon (undisclosed) reverted the Eagles' injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Sermon is reportedly dealing with an injury sustained in Philadelphia's preseason finale, when he translated 16 carries into 30 yards and one touchdown. The 24-year-old running back will now have to negotiate an injury settlement with the Eagles, if he wants a chance to search for an opportunity with a new team this season. He suited up for just two contests last year.