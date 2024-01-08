Sermon recorded 35 carries for 160 yards over 14 games in 2023, adding three catches for 13 yards on six targets.

Sermon had something of a bounce-back season in his third year after suiting up for just two games in his sophomore season in 2022. He was only able to fill a rotational role behind the very-capable backs Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss, but he was decently efficient, averaging 4.6 yards per tote. Sermon enters the offseason as a free agent, but he's put himself in a fine position to get signed somewhere in 2024.