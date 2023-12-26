Sermon had two carries for three yards in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

Both Goodson and Trey Sermon played 14 snaps on offense in a reserve role behind Jonathan Taylor. Goodson, who had one carry and two receptions, had more opportunities than Sermon, but both were used sparingly behind Taylor. Taylor looks to be the top runner behind Taylor with Goodson the top receiver, but both could move back to the bench if Zack Moss is able to return from a forearm injury next week against the Raiders.