Sermon had five carries for 32 yards and two receptions for nine yards on two targets in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Sermon played 18 snaps on offense as he got playing time late in the game when Jonathan Taylor was briefly banged up. Sermon looks set to be the primary ball carrier behind Taylor with Zack Moss out, while Tyler Goodson working in a pass catching role among the backup running backs.

