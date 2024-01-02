Sermon had five carries for 32 yards and two receptions for nine yards on two targets in Sunday's win over the Raiders.
Sermon played 18 snaps on offense as he got playing time late in the game when Jonathan Taylor was briefly banged up. Sermon looks set to be the primary ball carrier behind Taylor with Zack Moss out, while Tyler Goodson working in a pass catching role among the backup running backs.
More News
-
Colts' Trey Sermon: Just two carries in loss•
-
Colts' Trey Sermon: Thrust into large role in Week 15•
-
Colts' Trey Sermon: Gets three carries in loss•
-
Colts' Trey Sermon: Plays just one snap on offense•
-
Colts' Trey Sermon: Sliding up to No. 2 on depth chart•
-
Colts' Trey Sermon: Plays just three snaps•