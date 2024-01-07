Sermon (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Texans, Raven Moore of the Colts' official site reports.
The move comes with Zack Moss (forearm) returning from a two-game absence for the regular-season finale. Sermon saw the field in spells with both Moss and Jonathan Taylor missing time this season. He'll finish the regular season with 160 rushing yards on 35 carries while adding three catches for 13 yards over 14 games.
