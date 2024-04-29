With the Colts not taking a running back in the 2024 draft, Sermon and Evan Hull are the primary backups to starter Jonathan Taylor, the Indianapolis Colts reports.

It was a mild surprise that the Colts didn't draft a running back or sign a prominent undrafted free agent to compete for the starting role. It's possible the Colts will sign a veteran free agent this spring for depth, but Sermon at this point could have a prominent backup role. Sermon rushed 35 times (including 17 carries in Week 15) for 160 yards to go along with three catches for 13 yards with Indy last season.