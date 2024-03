Sermon wasn't tendered by the Colts, making him an unrestricted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Sermon rushed 35 times for 160 yards as a member of the Colts in 2023, but the team didn't retain his rights as a restricted free agent, even after watching fellow running back Zack Moss sign with the Bengals in free agency. Sermon will look to sign with another team and compete for a roster spot in camp.