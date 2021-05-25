site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Willie Henry: Signs with Philly
Henry signed a contract with the Eagles on Tuesday, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
Henry will provide depth on the interior of the defensive line in camp for Philadelphia. He has 18 games of NFL experience under his belt.
