The Ravens released Henry on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Henry had a productive career in Baltimore despite battling injuries in his first two seasons. Since 2017, Henry suited up in 17 games, accumulating 36 tackles (26 solo) and 4.5 sacks. The 25-year-old could be an intriguing option off waivers should a team be interested in adding defensive line depth.

