Eagles' Zach Ertz: Breaks NFL record in win

Ertz caught 12 of 16 passing attempts for 110 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 32-30 win over the Texans.

Ertz hauled in one-yard and 23-yard touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. However, his most important catch of the day came on the game's final drive when the 28-year-old made a spectacular leaping grab to get the Eagles a key first down and into range for the eventual game-winning field goal. In the process, he broke the NFL's single-season record for catches by a tight end, formerly held by Jason Witten with 110 in 2012. Ertz will again be a top tight-end option Week 17 at Washington with the Eagles' playoff hopes on the line.