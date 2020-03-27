Eagles' Zach Ertz: Eagles exercise 2021 option
Philadelphia picked of Ertz's contract option for 2021 on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The news isn't a major surpise as the 29-year-old is set to earn $8 million and $8.5 million over the next two seasons, but the move officially puts him on the books for 2021. Ertz sustained a cracked rib and lacerated kidney Week 16 and missed the regular-season finale, but he returned to play 61 offensive snaps in the team's wild-card loss to the Seahawks. He finished the season with 88 catches for 916 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, and he'll enter next season as a top target for quarterback Carson Wentz.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty wide receiver winners and losers
Two big trades altered the Dynasty landscape at the wide receiver position.
-
Chase Claypool Prospect Profile
It's hard to stand out in the absolutely loaded 2020 wide receiver draft class, but at 6-4...
-
3/26 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew debates where to rank WRs and TEs in dynasty following free agency moves, including...
-
Dynasty RB winners and losers
Kenyan Drake was a big winner, but what about Ronald Jones and Austin Ekeler?
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Post-free agency PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our first post-free agency PPR mock draft as things begins to slow...