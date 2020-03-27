Play

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Eagles exercise 2021 option

Philadelphia picked of Ertz's contract option for 2021 on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The news isn't a major surpise as the 29-year-old is set to earn $8 million and $8.5 million over the next two seasons, but the move officially puts him on the books for 2021. Ertz sustained a cracked rib and lacerated kidney Week 16 and missed the regular-season finale, but he returned to play 61 offensive snaps in the team's wild-card loss to the Seahawks. He finished the season with 88 catches for 916 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, and he'll enter next season as a top target for quarterback Carson Wentz.

More News
Our Latest Stories