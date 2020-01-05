Play

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Suiting up for wild-card round

Ertz (ribs) is listed as active Sunday against the Seahawks.

In Week 16, Ertz played through a cracked rib and lacerated kidney, which combined to force a hospital visit after the game. Thus, it's no surprise he didn't suit up for Philly's regular-season finale. Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Ertz didn't get cleared for contact until Saturday, but his ability to log limited practices all week put him into a position to return. While Ertz will be available to an Eagles offense short of experience in the skill positions, he may be relegated to a decoy with second-year tight end Dallas Goedert, who averaged 7.9 targets per game over the last seven, also on hand.

