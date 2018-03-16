Dickson is joining the Seahawks on a three-year contract that has a maximum value of $14 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Jimmy Graham off to Green Bay and Luke Willson still unsigned, the Seahawks need to replace their top two tight ends from the past three seasons. Dickson primarily served as a blocker while playing all 64 regular-season games during his four-year stint in Carolina, but he did show a bit of receiving ability last season when Greg Olsen missed nine games with a foot injury, memorably exploding for 175 yards Week 5 in Detroit. Dickson nonetheless finished the year with only 30 catches for 437 yards and one touchdown on 47 targets (9.3 YPT). He'll 31 in July and hasn't topped 30 catches or two touchdowns in a season since posting a 54-528-5 receiving line (on 89 targets) for the Ravens in 2011. The Seahawks still have work to do at tight end, where lead-footed Nick Vannett (back) and converted quarterback Tyrone Swoopes are the only other players on the roster.