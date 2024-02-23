The Dolphins released Ogbah on Friday.
As expected, Miami is cutting ties with Ogbah and freeing up roughly $14 million in cap space by doing so. The 30-year-old edge rusher appeared in 57 games across his four seasons with the Dolphins, logging 114 total tackles, including 24 sacks, while also defending 19 passes and forcing five fumbles.
