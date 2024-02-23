Miami is expected to release Ogbah on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ogbah had spent the last four years of his career with the Dolphins, but it now seems as if that time is coming to an end. This move comes as no surprise, as Miami can save close to $14 million in cap space by cutting ties with Ogbah. The veteran edge rusher started in just one of the 15 games he appeared in during Miami's 2023 campaign, logging 19 total tackles, including three tackles for loss and an additional five sacks.