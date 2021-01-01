Powell (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against Tampa Bay, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Powell never seemed especially likely to go Week 17, as the return man was unable to submit even a limited practice session heading into Sunday's finale. He'll close out the year with 8.9 yards per punt return, good for eighth best in the NFL. The 25-year-old also saw his offensive role increase as the campaign progressed, contributing seven of his 12 receptions over his final five appearances of 2020.