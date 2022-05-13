The Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons in exchange for Atlanta's 2023 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Falcons continue to add to their pass-catching corps with the addition of another big-bodied wideout. Edwards was faced an uphill battle for targets in Las Vegas with the acquisition of Davante Adams, but the 6-foot-3 wide receiver has a chance to carve out a solid role in Atlanta. The Falcons overhauled the wideout group this offseason in the wake of Calvin Ridley's suspension, led by first-round pick Drake London, but behind London and phenom tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons will likely have a healthy competition for targets during the 2022 campaign.