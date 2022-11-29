The Chiefs signed Edwards to their practice squad Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Edwards began the season with Atlanta before he was waived last Thursday. The Raiders drafted the wideout out of South Carolina in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he enjoyed moderate success in 2021 with 34 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns over 16 games. Kansas City is dealing with some injuries to its pass-catching corps with Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on IR and Kadarius Toney dealing with a hamstring injury, but it's uncertain whether Edwards will be able to earn an elevation to the active roster.