Williams could be competing for a roster spot if the Falcons opt to keep only three running backs on their initial 53-man roster, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Kendall suggests that Cordarrelle Patterson, who led the team in rushing attempts and yards last season, and third-round pick Tyler Allgeier are locks to make the Week 1 roster. However, if the Falcons decide to keep just three running backs, then Williams will be competing for a roster spot with Avery Williams, who's converted from defensive back to running back this offseason. Kendall also mentions that if this is indeed the case, Avery's punt-return abilities would give him a decided advantage over Damien. Damien finished fourth in the NFL in yards after contact per carry (3.59) during his last full season (2019) and ended that campaign with 111 rushes for 498 yards, but he sat out in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns and saw just 40 rushing attempts last year with the Bears.