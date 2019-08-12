Falcons' Deion Jones: Aiming for Week 1 return
Head coach Dan Quinn says that Jones (foot) will see his practice reps "ramped up" progressively throughout the preseason, with focus intent on getting him ready for Week 1, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.
A night and day disparity exists between the Falcons' pass defense with Jones in the lineup, compared to the version with him inactive. When Jones was inactive in 2018, Falcons linebackers allowed opposing passers to complete 88.4 percent of their attempts, while surrendering 8.8 yards per target. When Jones was on the field, however, opposing quarterbacks threw for a much more tolerable 71.7 percent completion rate, with 6.4 yards per target. Jones was Pro Football Focus's No. 1 coverage linebacker during 2017, and his ability to stay healthy will be paramount if Atlanta is to improve its middle-of-the-field pass defense.
