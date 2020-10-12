Jones collected eight total tackles, including five solo tackles during Sunday's 23-16 loss to Carolina.
Atlanta was exposed by the running back position in the passing game once again, surrendering nine catches, 60 yards and a touchdown to Panthers RB Mike Davis on Sunday. This performance came on the heels of allowing five catches, 40 yards and a wide-open receiving TD to Packers back Aaron Jones in a Week 4 loss. Jones is regarded as one of the top coverage linebackers in the league, but of late there have been glaring errors in his area of expertise -- including a TD catch surrendered to Green Bay tight end Robert Tonyan while he was in coverage last Monday night.
