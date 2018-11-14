Falcons' Deion Jones: Drawing closer to return
Coach Dan Quinn said the Falcons will ensure Jones (foot) is "100 percent" before clearing him to return, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
After he was activated from injured reserve Monday, Jones could be included on Wednesday's injury report, which revealed limited participation, per Will McFadden of the team's official site. Quinn's comment seems to indicate this listing will have to change from "limited" to "full" for Jones to be available on gameday. Only time will tell if this is the case, but Jones' first opportunity to return arrives Sunday against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Progressing towards return•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Returning to practice•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Could return to practice Week 10•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Hopeful to return soon•
-
Falcons' Deion Jones: Progressing well in recovery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Things have been going well for Mitchell Trubisky in his second season, but that could come...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Fantasy players are hoping Corey Davis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can continue their recent...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...