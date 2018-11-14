Coach Dan Quinn said the Falcons will ensure Jones (foot) is "100 percent" before clearing him to return, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

After he was activated from injured reserve Monday, Jones could be included on Wednesday's injury report, which revealed limited participation, per Will McFadden of the team's official site. Quinn's comment seems to indicate this listing will have to change from "limited" to "full" for Jones to be available on gameday. Only time will tell if this is the case, but Jones' first opportunity to return arrives Sunday against the Cowboys.