Jones registered six total tackles, including half a sack during Sunday's 40-39 loss to the Cowboys.
The 25-year-old linebacker made a rare contribution in pass rush, garnering his first sack credit of any kind since Dec. 2 of 2018. Jones and Co. certainly were not effective in containing Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz, however, as the Cowboys pass-catcher racked up nine catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. Jones and the Falcons defense now aim for a bounceback performance in Week 3, taking on a Bears offense that has accounted for 44 points in its first two games of the new campaign.
