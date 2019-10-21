Falcons' Deion Jones: Impactful IDP showing in Week 7
Jones racked up 11 total tackles, including three tackles for loss during Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams.
Though he has paced the team in tackles over two of the past three weeks, it's evident that few of those stops came in key situations, as the Falcons defense has conceded an astronomical 41.3 points per game during that span. The upcoming matchup against Seattle will prevent Falcons defenders from getting much sleep this week, with MVP candidate Russell Wilson boasting a 15:1 TD:INT ratio and more than 275 passing yards per game thus far in 2019. Jones may be capable of once again compiling an impressive stat line, however, with the Seahawks appearing fully capable of carrying out multiple long drives against this Falcons defense, thus providing an abundance of tackling opportunities for the former Pro Bowl linebacker.
