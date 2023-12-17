London brought in two of three targets for 24 yards in the Falcons' 9-7 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
London's day was disappointing under any context for fantasy managers rolling with him in their playoff games or critical late-season contests, but it was additionally alarming when considering the receiver's season-best 10-172 line on 11 targets in Week 14. London now has his two least productive games since a catchless opener in the last three contests, and he'll look to bounce back against the Colts in a Week 16 home matchup against the Colts on Christmas Eve.
