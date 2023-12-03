London caught one of five targets for eight yards in Sunday's 13-8 win over the Jets.

London accounted for the only catch by a Falcons wide receiver in the game against New York's stout secondary. He came into Sunday's win having topped 50 receiving yards in five of his previous six appearances, so London should be more involved in Week 14 at home against a Buccaneers secondary that's been far more permissive to wide receivers.