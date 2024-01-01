London secured four of 10 targets for 56 yards in the Falcons' 37-17 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

London certainly didn't lack for opportunity while leading the team in targets by a wide margin, but he and Taylor Heinicke found chemistry elusive in the snowy environment of Soldier Field. The speedy second-year wideout has been under 60 receiving yards for three straight games, but he should have a good chance of improving on recent production if he sees a similar amount of passes come his way in a Week 18 road matchup against the Saints.