London is positioned to benefit from improved quarterback play going forward, with Kirk Cousins (Achilles) having officially inked a four-year deal worth up to $180 million with the Falcons on Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

London has sketched solid behind-the-scenes metrics in each of his first two pro seasons, but while having to endure a combination of Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke under center, the 2022 first-round pick has also failed to record a 1,000-yard receiving campaign yet. He finished his rookie season with a 72-866-4 line while playing all 17 games, and 2023 with a 69-905-2 line in one less contest. Even coming off an Achilles tear at 35 years old, Cousins promises reliable passing production, with London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson as his go-to playmakers, in addition to recent addition Darnell Mooney. Cousins threw for 4,000-plus passing yards in seven of his last eight seasons from 2015-22, and regularly hovered around the 30-touchdown range. Considering his improved situation, London figures to be a popular breakout candidate in 2024 fantasy drafts, one who it wouldn't be surprising to see come off the board top-10 at his position.