London brought in four of nine targets for 41 yards in the Falcons' 48-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

London's second season finished with a quiet performance, even as he logged a team high in targets. London also finished second in receptions and third in receiving yards on the afternoon, but he'll wrap up his sophomore campaign having failed to hit 50 receiving yards in three of his last four contests. London did set a new personal best with 905 receiving yards for the season, and he could certainly enjoy his best season yet in 2024 if there is an offensive and/or quarterback upgrade in Atlanta.