London brought in three of four targets for 39 yards in the Falcons' 29-10 win over the Colts on Sunday.

London had a quiet day overall but still tied for second in receptions on the afternoon for the Falcons. The speedy wideout should have a chance at a strong finish to the season now that the steadier Taylor Heinicke has taken back over for Desmond Ridder at quarterback, and he'll have a favorable matchup against the Bears' inconsistent secondary on the road in Week 17.